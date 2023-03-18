IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins

18 Mar, 2023
The application process for Agniveer Vayu 2023 has commenced from March 17, 2023 and the last date to apply is March 31, 2023.
18 Mar, 2023
The minimum age limit to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Recruitment is 17.5 years whereas the maximum age limit is 21 years. Candidates applying for the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 must be born between 26 December 2002 and 26 June 2006.
18 Mar, 2023
Candidates must have at least 50% marks in Mathematics, Physics, and English from a recognised board are required for students who completed their 12th grade in the Science stream to be eligible. Students pursuing engineering diplomas should have a minimum of 50%.
18 Mar, 2023
The candidate's weight should correspond to their height. The minimum acceptable height is 152.5 centimeters, and the weight should be proportionate to both the height and age. The chest circumference must be a minimum of 77 centimeters, and the chest expansion should be at least 5 centimeters.
18 Mar, 2023
18 Mar, 2023
The application fee for IAF Agniveervayu 2023 form is Rs.250
18 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!