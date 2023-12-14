Aishwarya Sheoran, a former Femina Miss India 2016 finalist cleared the UPSC CSE examination(2019).
14 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
UPSC Rank: Aishwarya Sheoran secured All India Rank(AIR) 93 in the UPSC CSE examination.
Aishwarya Sheoran went to Sanskriti School in New Delhi.
Aishwarya Sheoran is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.
Sheoran belongs to Rajasthan's Shekhawati region.
Reportedly, she won the Miss Delhi crown in 2015 and in 2014, she was even adjudged Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face.
She secured 97.5 per cent in the Class 12th examination.
She qualified for the UPSC examination with Economics as her optional subject.
Sheoran’s father is a colonel in the Army while Her mother is a home-maker.
