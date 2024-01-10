Read IAS Ambika Raina Education Qualification, UPSC Rank, And More
Ambika Raina, an IAS officer, originates from Jammu and Kashmir.
Her father holds the rank of Major General in the Indian Army.
Raina pursued her architecture degree at CEPT University located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
She successfully passed her UPSC exam in 2022 achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 164th rank.
Ambika Raina is presently undergoing training within the IA&AS (Indian Audit and Accounts Service).
As per reports, she cleared the examination in her third attempt.
Ambika Marks: W Total Marks: 792
PT Marks: 193
F Total Marks: 985
She provides glimpses of her life through her social media profiles, offering insights into her experiences and daily routine.
