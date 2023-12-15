Ananya Singh is one of the famous IAS Officers. She hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
At the age of 22, Ananya Singh cleared the UPSC examination.
Singh finished her schooling at St Mary's Convent School.
She is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.
The famous IAS officer was a district topper from the CISCE board(in both Class 10th and 12th).
UPSC Rank: IAS officer Ananya Singh secured All India Rank(AIR) 51 in the UPSC CSE 2019 examination.
Media reports claims that she cleared the competitive examination in her first attempt.
At present, she is posted in West Bengal.
She has 42.3K followers on Instagram.
