Read IAS Ansar Read Shaikh Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank And More
03 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Ansar Shaikh is one of the youngest IAS Officer in India.
At the age of 21, he successfully achieved an All India Rank(AIR) of 361 in the 2016 UPSC CSE Exam.
He father worked as an autorickshaw driver. While his mother worked in the fields.
Ansar Shaikh, the youngest IAS officer hails from Maharashtra's Jalna village in the Marathwada district.
According to reports, he got 91% in his tenth-grade examination.
Born on June 1, 1995 in Jalna, Maharashtra, Ansar sheikh cleared the UPSC CSE examination in first attempt.
As per reports, he received a political science degree from Pune College.
The IAS officer chose Political Science as his optional subject in the UPSC examination.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Education Qualification Of Gautam Gambhir