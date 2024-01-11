Read IAS Anshuman Raj Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank, And More
11 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Anshuman Raj hails from Bihar’s Buxar district.
He successfully his UPSC exam in 2019 achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 107th rank.
As per his LinkedIn profile, he studied Bachelor of Technology -BTech, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from Marine Engineering And Research Institute.
At present, there is no information available regarding the location where he completed his Class 10th education.
Through his social media profiles, Raj provides glimpses of her life offering insights into his experiences and daily routine.
At present, he hold the position of SDM Narsinghgarh, Madhya Pradesh.
Anshuman Raj - LBSNAA Diaries
The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie is a premier training institution for the civil services in India. Check Anshuman Raj - LBSNAA Diaries photos here.
