18 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Athar Aamir Khan, a renowned Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer is currently serving in the District Magistrate & Deputy Commissioner Kulgam.
Hailing from Devipora-Mattan village in Anantnag district, 60 km south of Srinagar, Khan secured All India Rank(AIR) 2nd Rank.
He successfully passed his UPSC exam in 2015 achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 2nd rank.
He cleared the prestigious exam in his second attempt.
Khan, completed his Class 11th and 12th from Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar.
Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan Marks| WT Marks: 868, PT Marks: 193; FT Marks: 1018
Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan Optional Subject| Philosophy
IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi got married in October, 2022.
The son of a school teacher, Athar also made it to Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) but did not join as he was offered a B-Tech course when he wanted to pursue BE.
