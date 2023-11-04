The best optional subject for you depends on your interests, academic background, and the time you can dedicate to preparing for the subject.
04 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The Top 10 High-Scoring Optional Subjects for UPSC IAS Aspirants
Political Science and International Relations: Popular due to its relevance in contemporary affairs.
Sociology: Useful for understanding social issues and contemporary dynamics.
Law: Suitable for candidates with a legal background, and it has direct relevance to the exam.
Public Administration: Known for its well-defined syllabus and clarity in concepts. It assists us in comprehending how these systems operate.
History: We can better grasp how human civilization has evolved throughout time by studying historical periods such as the Ancient, Medieval, and Modern eras.
Geography: Offers a good balance between science and art streams.
Anthropology: It is beneficial for candidates with an interest in human evolution and culture.
Psychology: Psychology is the study of mind and behavior in humans and non-humans. It helps in understanding human behavior and society.
Medical Science: Medical Science is frequently chosen by those with a medical background for tests such as the UPSC CSE. During the test, they apply their knowledge of healthcare.
Economics: The subject offers an analytical perspective and can be scoring with proper preparation.
