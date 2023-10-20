Through the UPSC Civil Services Examination, a candidate is recruited as an Indian Administrative Service(IAS), Indian Foreign Service(IFS) and other services.
The starting salary of an IAS officer in India is around Rs. 56,100 per month, excluding allowances like DA, HRA, and TA.
In addition to the basic pay, they receive various allowances and benefits, including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, and other special allowances.
IAS officers enjoy several perks, including government-provided accommodation, transportation, medical facilities, and opportunities for foreign travel and training. They also have access to a pension plan and other retirement benefits.
To be eligible for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), candidates must be a citizen of India.
She/He must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.
In order to become an IAS officer, an aspirant must clear Civil Services(Preliminary) Examination (Objective type and Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview.
The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be held May 26, 2024.
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple
choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section
II. T
The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an
Interview/Personality Test.
The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in
the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.
The candidate will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the
candidate’s career.
The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the
Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service
by a Board of competent and unbiased observers.
