Read IAS Garima Lohia Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank, And More
12 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Garima Lohia is a Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College DU
She successfully passed her UPSC exam in 2022 achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 2nd rank.
Born in Bihar's Buxar, Garima Lohia grew up in a business family.
She decided to prepare for the civil services examination in 2020 during deadly Covid-19 lockdown.
Garima Lohia Optional Subject| Commerce and Accountancy
Garima Lohia Marks: W_TOTAL Marks: 876. PT_MARKS: 187. F_TOTAL Marks: 1063
She completed her matriculation from Woodstock School in Bihar's Buxar.
Garima, who lost her father in 2015, studied up to class 10th in Buxar, then she went to Varanasi for her higher secondary education.
