I studied at LSR, a place of great renown,
10 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
In 2015, UPSC's top spot I did crown.
With hard work and dedication, I did rise
Who am I, to your surprise?
Hint: I topped the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination. I secured 1,063 marks.
Who am I? What's the answer to this riddle?
Hint: I am the first Dalit woman to top the UPSC exam in 2015.
Yah! you guessed it right! The answer to this riddle is Tina Dabi.
Tina Dabi hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) in Delhi.
She serves as an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants.
