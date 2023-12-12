Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination 2022, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
12 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Ishita Kishore, is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.
Ishita is an alumna of Air Force Bal Bharti School and SRCC in Delhi.
UPSC Rank: Ishita Kishore secured All India Rank(AIR) 1 in the UPSC CSE 2022 examination.
She cleared the examination in her third attempt.
She obtained 901 total in her written examination and 193 marks in her personality test.
Ishita Kishore obtained a total of 1094 marks. She secured 137 in Essay (Paper-I)
She is the daughter of a late Air Force officer.
She qualified for the UPSC examination with Politicial Science and International Relations as her optional subject.
A Greater Noida resident, Ishita Kishore, even worked with multinational firm Ernst and Young.
