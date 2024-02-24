Read IAS Junaid Ahmad Education Qualification, UPSC Rank, And More
Sumaila Zaman
Junaid Ahmad, an IAS officer belongs to Nagina town in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.
He successfully passed his UPSC exam in 2018 achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 3rd rank.
Speaking about the IAS officer's family, his father is a lawyer while his mother is a homemaker.
He has an elder sister who is married and two younger siblings - a brother and a sister.
Reportedly, Ahmad completed his Electronics Engineering degree from Sharda University, Noida.
IAS Junaid Ahmad Marks: W_TOTAL: 893; PT_MARKS: 184; F_TOTAL: 1077
As per reports, he cleared the examination in his fifth attempt.
Despite failing the UPSC exam three times in a row, Junaid Ahmad continued to strive for success. In his fourth attempt, he achieved success, obtaining the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and securing an All India Rank (AIR) 352 in the UPSC exam.