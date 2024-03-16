IAS Kanika Goyal Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank And More
16 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
IAS Kanika Goyal completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, in Political Science hons.
She secured All India Rank(AIR) 9 in UPSC CSE Main 2022 examination.
Born and raised in Haryana’s Kaithal district, IAS Kanika Goyal graduated with a Political Science (Hons) degree.
Check Here UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Marks
IAS Kanika Goyal UPSC CSE Main 2022 Marks: W_Total: 865; PT_Marks: 180; F_Total: 1045
Goyal is an only child of her parents
Speaking of her family members, Goyal's father worked a grocery supplier while her mother is a homemaker.
As per media reports, Goyal obtained 10 CGPA in the Class 10th.
In Class 12th, Goyal opted for humanities. Talking about her class 12th performance, she was ranked second as the state topper in Humanities.
