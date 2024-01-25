Read IAS Kanishak Kataria, Education Qualification, UPSC Rank, And More
25 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Kanishak Kataria, an alumnus of IIT Bombay topped the Civil Services (MAIN) Examination, 2018.
He hails from Rajasthan. As per reports, he completed his schooling from St.Paul's Senior Secondary School, Kota.
He went to the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT), Bombay. As per his LinkedIn profile, he studied Bachelors in Technology with Honors in Computer Science and Engineering.
He secured an impressive All India Rank(AIR) 44 in IIT-Joint Entrance Examination(IIT-JEE)-2010.
As per reports, he started his career at Samsung Company in South Korea as a software engineer. Soon he left his job to pursue for the competitive examination.
Kanishak Kataria topped the UPSC Civil Services (MAIN) Examination, 2018. He secured the impressive All India(AIR) 1st rank.
KANISHAK KATARIA Marks| W_TOTAL: 942; PT_MARKS: 179; F_TOTAL: 1121
Kanishak Kataria Optional Subject| Mathematics
