IAS Pari Bishnoi hails from Kakra village situated in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan.
09 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Pari Bishnoi finished her schooling at St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer.
Upon completing her schooling, Pari Bishnoi ventured to Delhi to pursue her undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi's Indraprastha College for Women.
Pari Bishnoi successfully earned her master's degree in political science from MDS University, Ajmer.
Pari Bishnoi, an IAS officer who secured AIR 30, had a unique journey wherein she lived as a 'monk' to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam.
Bishnoi has successfully cleared the NET-JRF examination.
IAS 2020 Batch Bishnoi successfully cleared the UPSC exam, achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 30th rank.
Pari Bishnoi, from the IAS 2020 batch, maintains a verified Instagram account with a fan base of 153K followers.
On her Instagram platform, Pari Bishnoi addresses diverse topics ranging from climate change to the challenges faced by citizens.
Currently, she is posted in Gangtok, Sikkim. She will be tying knot with Haryana’s youngest MLA Bhavya Bishnoi - the grandson of Haryana’s former CM Bhajan Lal and son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.
