MLA Bhavya Bishnoi Educational Qualifications
05 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Bhavya Bishnoi is an Indian politician and youngest member of Haryana Legislative Assembly; he was born on Feb 16, 1993.
Bhavya Bishnoi's grandfather Bhajan Lal Bishnoi has been the Chief Minister of Haryana.
Bhavya completed his schooling from The Shri Ram School in Gurugram where he topped ib both ICSE and IB Diploma Prgoramme exams.
He earned his Bachelor's degree in Government and Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science from London UK.
He then did his Modern South Asian Studies (MSc) at Oxford University and secured First Class Honours.
Recently, he did his Masters in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard Kennedy School, USA.
Bhavya Bishnoi married IAS Pari Bishnoi from 2019-20 batch, in 2023 in Udaipur.
