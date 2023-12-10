Ria Dabi, the younger sister of 2015 UPSC Civil Services topper Tina Dabi, successfully cracked the UPSC CSE examination 2020 in her first attempt.
10 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Ria Dabi did her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary in Delhi.
Ria Dabi completed her bachelor's degree in Political science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University.
Ria Dabi is an alumna of Delhi University.
Ria Dabi cleared the UPSC CSE examination at the age of 23 years.
Following her success, Ria Dabi joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and began her career as a civil servant.
In the 2020 UPSC Civil Services Examination, Ria Dabi achieved the All India Rank(AIR) 15th rank.
She was allotted the Rajasthan cadre.
IAS Ria Dabi maintains a verified Instagram account with a fan base of 586K followers.
