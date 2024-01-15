IPS Manish Kumar Educational Qualifications
15 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
IPS Manish Kumar was born on October 2, 1994 and is a resident of New Delhi.
IPS Manish Kumar is also the husband of IAS Ria Dabi, who is the sister of UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi.
Not much is known about IPS Manish Kumar's school life.
IAS Ria Dabi's husband completed his B.Tech in 2016 from the Delhi College of Engineering.
After graduation, IPS Manish Kumar began studying for UPSC and successfully cleared the papers in the year 2020.
IPS Manish Kumar secured the AIR of 581 in his attempt and then began training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.
IPS Manish Kumar met his wife, IAS Ria Dabi for the first time during training and in 2023, they got married.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: BSP Supremo Mayawati Educational Qualifications