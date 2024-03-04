Shah Faesal is a prominent figure in Indian administrative circles, particularly known for his intellectual prowess and activism.
Born on May 17, 1983, Shah Faesal became the first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services Examination in 2010.
Shah hails from Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking of his family, his father was killed by militants in 2002. As per reports, Shah's parents were teachers.
Not only he cleared the UPSC examination, he also was the gold medalist at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar.
He achieved the All India Rank(AIR) 1 in UPSC Civil Services examination.
He cleared the examination on his first attempt.
As per reports, he was a recipient of the Fulbright-Fellowship at Harvard Kennedy School in 2018.
