Smita Sabharwal is a famous Indian Administrative Officer(IAS) of 2001 batch.
14 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
At the age of 22, she cleared the examination.
In 2000, she successfully cleared her UPSC examination.
She achieved the impressive All India(AIR) 4th rank.
The famous IAS officer finished her schooling at St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad(Telangana).
Check IAS Smita Sabharwal's Class 12th Marksheet
She secured 94 marks out of 100 in English.
Smita secured 94 marks out of 100 in Hindi.
Speaking of her CISCE Indian School Certificate Examination 1995, she scored 90 marks out of 100 in Economics subject.
She has gained widespread recognition as "The People's Officer" for her commitment to addressing citizen issues by actively involving the community.
Sabharwal, born into a Bengali family in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is the daughter of Army officer, Colonel Pranab Das and Purabi Das.
She holds the distinction of being the first lady IAS Officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister's Office.
