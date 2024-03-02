Read IAS Smita Sabharwal Current Posting And More
02 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Popularly known as 'The People’s Officer', Smita Sabharwal is an Indian Administrative Officer of 2001 batch.
Born into a Bengali family in Darjeeling, IAS Smita Sabharwal is the daughter of Army officer, Colonel Pranab Das and Purabi Das.
Earlier in January 2024, Senior bureaucrat and secretary in Telangana Chief Minister’s Office Sabharwal took charge as member secretary of the TS Finance Corporation.
" My 12th assignment after a series of field postings! Intend to make this one just as productive," reads her post.
The All India topper in ICSE examination also holds the distinction of being the first lady IAS Officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister's Office.
In 2000, Sabharwal successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination.
She achieved the impressive All India(AIR) 4th rank.
She cleared the examination at the age of 22.
Recently, she shared her Indian School Certificate examination marksheet on X(Twitter). She secured 94 marks out of 100 in English. She scored 90 marks out of 100 in Economics subject.
