Smita Sabharwal is an Indian Administrative Officer(IAS) of 2001 batch.
She has gained widespread recognition as "The People's Officer" for her commitment to addressing citizen issues by actively involving the community.
Smita Sabharwal finished her schooling at St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad(Telangana).
Sabharwal completed her graduation in commerce from St Francis College for Women, a Catholic minority institution which is located in Begumpet, Hyderabad.
Smita Sabharwal successfully passed her UPSC exam in 2000, achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 4th rank.
She cleared the examination at the age of 22.
Sabharwal, born into a Bengali family in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is the daughter of Army officer, Colonel Pranab Das and Purabi Das.
She holds the distinction of being the first lady IAS Officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister's Office.
She was the all India topper in ICSE examination.
