Sonal Goel is indeed a well-known Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
23 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
In 2008, she successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services examination(CSE).The marksheet reminded her of the trials and triumphs that led to her final selection in May 2008 results.
Reflecting on her journey, Sonal Goel took to X(formally Twitter) and shared her UPSC Civil Services 2007 Mains Marksheet as a source of inspiration and motivation for others.
"I just want to share with the aspirants that in my first attempt, I fell short of getting an Interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in Mains. However, this setback fueled my determination to leave no stone unturned in achieving my goal #UPSC." reads her tweet.
Check her UPSC Civil Services(Main) Examination 2007 marks here.
She secured 116 out of 200 in Essay(Paper III).
IAS Sonal Goel scored 210 out of 300 in General Studies(Paper-IV).
IAS officer Sonal Goel secured 195 in General Studies(Paper-V) and 147 marks in Optional I, Commerce & Accountancy(Paper-VI) respectively.
"I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of the syllabus , alongwith pursuing my LLB from Delhi University and doing part time job as CS - Company Secretary 👏🏻🙏🏻 The result ?
In my second attempt, I not only cleared the Exam but also my marks in General Studies were the highest as compared to my Optionals Subjects- Commerce and Public Administration," reads the tweet.
She secured All India Rank(AIR) 13. She completed her graduation from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce.
In addition, Sonal Goel also balanced her journey by working part-time as a company secretary.