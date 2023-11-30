IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh secured an All-India Rank(AIR) 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination.
30 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
She graduated with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal.
She reportedly went to Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks.
Her journey and dedication continue to motivate and guide many aspirants preparing for the highly competitive UPSC examinations.
She became the top female candidate in UPSC CSE Result 2018.
She secured AIR 5th in her first attempt.
Srushti Deshmukh and her batchmate IAS Dr. Nagarjuna B Gowda reportedly tied the knot after meeting during their training at LBSNAA (Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration).
She has 2.2 M followers on Instagram.
