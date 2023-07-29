IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh secured an All-India Rank(AIR) 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination.
29 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check pictures of UPSC CSE 2018 AIR 5 IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.
IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh And LBSNAA Diaries
She graduated with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal.
IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh And Her Book(The answer writing manual for UPSC Civil Services)
IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Masked up Against COVID-19
She became the top female candidate in UPSC CSE Result 2018. She secured AIR 5th in her first attempt.
All photos have been taken from her social media account(Instagram@srushtideshmukhias)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check Educational Qualifications of Indian Cricketers