Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Education Qualification
14 Mar, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi- chaired panel named retired IAS officer Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the new election commissioners.
Earlier, Sandhu served as the chairman of NHAI. He also served as additional secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development.
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu did his MBBS from Government Medical College, Amritsar.
He did his Master's Degree in History from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also posses a law degree.
Sandhu has published papers on 'Urban Reforms' and 'Municipal Management and Capacity Building'. He was conferred President Medal in recognition of his services as Commissioner.
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was an IAS Officer of 1988 batch Uttarakhand Cadre.
