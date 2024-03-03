Read IAS Swati Meena Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank And More
03 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Swati Meena, one of the youngest IAS officers, is a 2008 batch IAS Officer of the Madhya Pradesh Cadre.
The youngest in her batch, Meena cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination(CSE) in 2007. She cleared the competitive examination at the age of 22.
She achieved the All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt.
IAS Swati Meena is a native of Rajasthan’s Sikar.
IAS Swati Meena graduated from Sophia Girls’ College in Ajmer.
Speaking of the IAS officer's family, her father served a Rajasthan Administrative Service(RAS) officer. While her mother Dr Saroj Meena used to run a petrol pump.
Speaking of her job posting, Swati was also appointed as the Director of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation by the Centre.
