22-year-old Tina topped the 2015 civil services exam securing 1,063 marks (52.49 per cent) out of a total of 2,025--comprising 1,750 of main and 275 of interview.
The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations in India.
Tina Dabi topped the UPSC CSE examination 2015, followed by Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan and Delhi’s Jasmeet Singh Sandhu.
UPSC CSE Topper(2015) Tina Dabi | Marks Obtained: 1063
As per reports, Dabi completed her schooling from the Convent of Jesus & Mary.
She graduated in political science from the Capital’s Lady Shri Ram College.
Tina Dabi, quite often, gives her followers a sneak peek into her professional and personal life through her Instagram account. She has 1.6 M Followers.
Dabi is posted as the district collector of Jaisalmer.
IAS officer Tina Dabi married a fellow officer Dr Pradeep Gawande.
