IAS Athar Aamir Wife Dr Mehreen Qazi Educational Qualifications
10 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Dr Mehreen Qazi is the second wife of IAS Athar Aamir, who is the ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi.
A well-known physician, Dr Mehreen Qazi came into limelight after she got engaged to IAS Athar Aamir Khan, on July 2, 2022.
Dr Mehreen Qazi was born in Srinagar on January 20, 1993.
After completing high school, Dr Qazi studied at Ambedkar University in Delhi.
She also joined Queen Mary College, University of London and pursued PGDIP in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology.
Dr Mehreen Qazi has a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine from Denmark.
Dr Mehreen Qazi is currently working at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre in New Delhi, as a Scientific Officer.
