IAS Artika Shukla Educational Qualifications

23 Feb, 2024
IAS Artika Shukla was born on September 5, 1990 in belongs to Gandhinagar, Varanasi.
Her father Dr Brijesh Shukla was a doctor and former secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Speaking of school education, IAS Artika Shukla went to St John's School in Varanasi and she was a brilliant student.
After schooling, IAS Artika Shukla earned an MBBS Degree fromMaulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi.
After graduation, the IAS officer joined PGIMER in Chadigarh, where she pursued MD Pediatrics.
Then inspired by her brother who cleared UPSC in 2012, IAS Artika Shukla left her studies midway in 2014 and cracked UPSC in her first attempt, without any coaching.
IAS Artika Shukla, a friend of IAS Tina Dabi, secured AIR 4 in the UPSC Batch of 2015, of which IAS Tina Dabi was the topper.
