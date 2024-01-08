Pradeep Gawande Educational Qualifications
Pradeep Gawande, was born on December 9, 1980 and belongs to the Latur District of Maharashtra.
Pradeep Gawande's father is Keshaorao Gawande and his mother, Satyabhama Gawande; his family currently lives in Pune.
Not much is known about IAS Tina Dabi's husband's school education.
Pradeep Gawande is a doctor and had completed his MBBS from the Government Medical College in Aurangabad.
Pradeep Gawande appeared for the UPSC Civil Services 2012 Exam and secured an All India Rank 478.
Pradeep Gawande later joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and got Rajasthan cadre.
Pradeep Gawande married IAS Tina Dabi, who is three years junior to him.
