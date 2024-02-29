IAS Ria Dabi-IPS Manish Kumar Wedding Photos
29 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
IAS Ria Dabi has tied a knot with IPS Manish Kumar in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
IAS Tina Dabi's sister has shared these photos from her wedding ceremony, on instagram.
Dressed in all white, IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar are facing each other and greeting with a namaste.
This is another cute photograph of the IAS couple, from their festivities.
IPS Manish Kumarand IAS Ria Dabi are standing on the stage in this photo; this one has not been shared by the IAS officer herself.
IAS Ria Dabi, famous for her professional and personal life, is also known has IAS Tina Dabi's sister.
This snap is from the Bachelorette celebration of IAS Ria Dabi where she is posing with a friend of hers.
According to reports, IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar had a court marriage last year after which the latter's cadre was changed from Maharashtra to Rajasthan.
