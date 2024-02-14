IAS to Railway Minister: Ashwini Vaishnav’s Education Qualification
Ashwini Vaishnav possesses an impressive academic background, having cracked the country’s toughest UPSC exam to serve as an IAS officer.
He earned his degree from MBM Engineering College (JNVU) in 1991 from Jodhpur.
Vaishnaw also received a gold medal for his achievements in the field of electronic and communications engineering.
He further pursued his education and earned his master's degree in M.Tech. from IIT Kanpur.
In 2008, he went to the US to pursue an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
In 1994, with an impressive all-India rank of 27, Vaishnaw joined the IAS.
Currently, Vaishnaw holds multiple ministerial positions in the Indian government, including the Railway and IT Ministries.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CBSE Exam Day Guidelines 2024