Know More About IAS Uma Harathi N Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank, And More
14 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
She hails from Nalgonda district of Telangana.
IAS Uma Harathi is a B.Tech graduate from IIT, Hyderabad.
She successfully passed her UPSC exam in 2022 achieving the impressive All India(AIR) 3rd rank.
She cleared the prestigious exam in her fifth attempt.
IAS Uma Harathi Marks: W_TOTAL:873 PT_MARKS: 187 F_TOTAL: 1060
Harathi’s father, N Venkateshwarlu served as the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpet district in Telangana.
Uma Harathi optional subject| Anthropology
It was Harathi’s father, N Venkateshwarlu, who motivated her to prepare for the civil services.
