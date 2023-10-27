Fill your Detailed Application Form| Submit your DAF with correct information.
27 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Awareness of current issues and news| Read daily newspapers. Access official government websites to find policy documents, reports. Awareness of current issues and news is essential for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preparation.
Positive Attitude| Instead of dwelling on the problems or challenges, focus on finding solutions and innovative approaches.
Unbiased thinking and integrity|Demonstrate ethical behavior in your approach to issues. Avoid taking sides or displaying personal biases when discussing various topics.
Appropriate dressing and good demeanor| Wear formal clothing that is well-fitted, and clean. Avoid excessive accessories or flashy jewelry. Keep your appearance simple and understated.
Practice Mock Tests| Take regular mock tests and practice previous years' question papers to assess your knowledge of current affairs and improve your exam-taking skills.
Good Sleep| Develop a calming bedtime routine to signal to your body that it's time to sleep. Good sleep is crucial before the interview to ensure you are well-rested and mentally alert.
Checklist for the day| Prepare your attire, documents, and other essentials the day prior to your interview.
