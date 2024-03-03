UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 Release Date And Time
03 Mar, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on 26h May, 2024.
The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056. Candidates will be hired for Indian Administrative Service and other posts.
The examination will be held at the 80 centres.
The online Applications can be filled upto 5th March, 2024 till 6:00 PM.
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple
choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
The Examination shall comprise of two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each.
Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of
two hours duration.
The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper
with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.
The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.
The eligible candidates shall
be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination.
As of now, UPSC CSE Admit Card Release Date And Time have not been released.
The e-Admit Card will be made available in the UPSC website [ https://upsconline.nic.in ].
