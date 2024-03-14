IAS Waseem Ahmad Bhat Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank, And More

14 Mar, 2024

Sumaila Zaman

Waseem Ahmad Bhat secured All India Rank (AIR) 07 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022.

Not only he cleared the UPSC examination but he is also a qualified civil engineer from NIT Srinagar

IAS Waseem Ahmad Bhat is a resident of Dooru area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

IAS Waseem Ahmad Bhat W_TOTAL: 871; PT_MARKS: 182; F_TOTAL: 1053

Talking about his family, Waseem's father reportedly works in the Jammu and Kashmir state agriculture department. Meanwhile his mother is a homemaker.

According to the reports, Waseem appeared for the UPSC CSE 2021 examination and has secured AIR 225th rank.

