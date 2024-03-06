Read IFS Mayur Hazarika Educational Qualifications, UPSC Rank, And More

06 Mar, 2024

Sumaila Zaman

IFS Mayur Hazarika secured the All India Rank(AIR) 5 in the UPSC CSE examination 2022.

Born and raised in Tezpur, Assam, Hazarika is also a doctor.

Eldest son of Assistant Executive Engineer of Assam’s PWD Krishna Hazarika and home maker Mousumi, Hazarika secured the 9th rank in the 12th examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

As per the reports, Hazarika completed his MBBS from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati.

Speaking about his education, he went to Don Bosco High School before attending Ramanujan Junior College for higher secondary education.

Mayur Hazarika has secured the fifth rank in the civil services examination 2022. He was the topper among male candidates in the UPSC CSE Main Examination 2022.

IFS Mayur Hazarika Marks: W_TOTAL : 861, PT_Marks: 193, F_TOTAL: 1054

As per reports, Hazarika had secured 10th rank in the 10th board final examination conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam in 2013.

