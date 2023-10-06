Indira Gandhi National Open University
(IGNOU) has announced the final results for the Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) recruitment exam.
Candidates can download the IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
To access the IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT), a candidate needs to visit https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/.
The recruitment exam was conducted on July 31, 2023. Meanwhile, the skill test was conducted on September 19, 2023.
How to Check IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023: Step by Step Guide Here
Visit https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/.
Click on the link that reads,"Declaration of Final Result For Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) Of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) recruitment exam 2023."
A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
Your IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the world’s largest University, was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985.
Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA
https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination.
