IIT Kharagpur celebrates it's 73rd Foundation Day today, August 18. Estaliblished in 1951, the highest package reported for this institute is above INR 2.68 crore per annum

18 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

On its Foundation Day, have a look at the notable alumni of this prestigious institution.

Sundar Pichai- CEO Of Google

Arvind Kejriwal- CM of Delhi

Ashok Khemka- Indian civil service bureaucrat

Anu Acharya- CEO of Ocimum Bio Solutions and Mapmygenome

Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay- Scientist and Padma Shri Awardee

Monisha Ghosh- First woman CTO at US government's Federal Communications Commission

Biswa Kalyan Rath- Stand-up comedian, writer and YouTuber

Duvvuri Subbarao- 22nd Governor of Reserve Bank of India

Ajit Singh- Founder and Chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Former Minister of Civil Aviation in India

Sandipan Deb- Indian writer, journalist and founder-editor of Outlook Money, Open, and Swarajya magazines

