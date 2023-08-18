IIT Kharagpur celebrates it's 73rd Foundation Day today, August 18. Estaliblished in 1951, the highest package reported for this institute is above INR 2.68 crore per annum
18 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
On its Foundation Day, have a look at the notable alumni of this prestigious institution.
Sundar Pichai- CEO Of Google
Arvind Kejriwal- CM of Delhi
Ashok Khemka- Indian civil service bureaucrat
Anu Acharya- CEO of Ocimum Bio Solutions and Mapmygenome
Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay- Scientist and Padma Shri Awardee
Monisha Ghosh- First woman CTO at US government's Federal Communications Commission
Biswa Kalyan Rath- Stand-up comedian, writer and YouTuber
Duvvuri Subbarao- 22nd Governor of Reserve Bank of India
Ajit Singh- Founder and Chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Former Minister of Civil Aviation in India
Sandipan Deb- Indian writer, journalist and founder-editor of Outlook Money, Open, and Swarajya magazines
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Medical Colleges In South India