Morarji Desai Educational Qualifications
29 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Morarji Desai was born on February 29, 1896 in Bhadeli village of Bulsar district, Bombay Presidency, British India.
Morarji Desai's father Ranchhodji Nagarji Desai was a school teacher and his mother was Vajiaben Desai.
Morarji Desai did his primary schooling in The Kundla School in Savarkundla and then he joined Bai Ava Bai High School in Godhra.
There is no information regarding the college education of Morarji Desai.
Morarji Desai joined the freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi with civil disobedience movement against the British rule.
Morarji Desai served as the 4th Prime Minister of India between 1977 and 1979.
Morarji Desai has been the CM of Bombay State, the Home and Finance Minister and the second Deputy Prime Minister of India.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IAS Ria Dabi-IPS Manish Kumar Wedding Photos