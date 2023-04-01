Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, often regarded as the symbol of true love, is the jewel of Muslim art in India. It was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. There is a persistent myth that Shah Jahan intended to construct a mausoleum made of black marble as a Black Taj Mahal across the Yamuna river.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Sumaila Zaman