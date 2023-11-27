Shubman Gill Educational Qualifications
Ananya Srivastava
Shubman Gill is an Indian cricketer who plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shubman Gill passed his Class 10 from Manav Mangal Smart School, in Mohali, Punjab.
According to reports, Shubman Gill started playing cricket very early in his life and therefore couldn't complete his studies.
Media reports claim that Gill does not have a degree and that he never went to college.
The cricketer's father supported him in his dream and moved to Mohali near the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium so that Gill could train better.
At the age of 17, Shubman Gill became part of the Under-19 Cricket Team.
In 2019, Shubman Gill joined the Indian Cricket Team and in the IPL 2024, he will be playing as the Gujarat Titans Captain.
