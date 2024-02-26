Who Is IAS Saumya Sharma, Wife Of IPS Archit Chandak
26 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
IAS Saumya Sharma is born and brought up in Delhi; she did her schooling from here only.
Post school education, she did her graduation in law from the National Law School in New Delhi.
IAS Saumya Sharma was in Class 11 when she started to lose her hearing power - at the age of just 16.
In 2016, in her final year of graduation, IAS Saumya Sharma wrote a letter to the Delhi HC for extension of reservation policy so that students who are hearing-impaired can also be included in it.
Considering her letter, the then CJ of Delhi, G Rohini extended the reservation; this was a huge milestone for IAS Saumya Sharma, even before she became an IAS officer.
After law, Saumya cleared UPSC in 2017, in her first attempt at the age of 23; she secured AIR 09. IAS Saumya Sharma had competed in the General Category.
Currently, IAS Saumya Sharma is serving in Maharashtra cadre and is married to IPS Archit Chandak, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who Is Yana Mir, Know Her Educational Qualifications