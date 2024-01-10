IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Real Hero Of '12th Fail' Movie
Since its release on OTT platform, the heartwarming Vidhu Vinod Chopra film “12th Fail,” which stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has amassed fans for accurately depicting IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma’s real-life story.
Hailing from Morena district in Chambal region once infamous for dacoits in Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Sharma was an IPS aspirant who had put up a brave fight while trying to chase his dreams. He was born in 1977 in Bilgaon.
According to a report by the DNA, his father was employed in the Department of Agriculture, and the family was struggling financially. It is said that Sharma as a young boy was not academically inclined.
Sharma, now a CISF officer, did not have any problem till Class VIII, but in the 9th and 10th he struggled to clear the papers and managed them somehow, but in Class XII, he failed the Board exams.
After clearing Class XII in the second attempt, he completed his higher studies, and cleared the UPSC exam in his fourth attempt.
Along the way, he worked as a tempo driver, slept with beggars on the road, worked in a library, and also as a dog walker to pay the coaching class fees and buy books to prepare for the UPSC exam.
Sharma also worked as a peon in a library in Delhi – something he says helped him in his preparation for the UPSC exams and also to instil the spirit of never giving up.
Sharma also met the love of his life, Shraddha Joshi, during his days of struggle. In those tough times, she supported him a lot. They're married today and Shraddha is an IRS officer.
He proposed to Joshi, who surprisingly accepted his proposal. A News18 report says that when he proposed, he had said, “If you say yes, then I will turn the world around.”
In an interview with Lallantop, IPS Sharma spoke about Anurag Pathak, the author of the novel based on his life, who is also his closest friend. Sharma described Pathak as the embodiment of friendship and recounted Pathak’s support throughout his difficult times.
