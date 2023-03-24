Superfit Cops Giving Bodybuilders A Run For Their Money

24 Mar, 2023
Sachin Atulkar, an IPS officer from the 2007 batch, is one of the most famous faces when it comes to having a fit body and a treasure trove of talent simultaneously.
24 Mar, 2023
Motilal Dayma, a Madhya Pradesh Police constable, has won the Mr Indore title four times and the Mr MP title once.
24 Mar, 2023
Rubal Dhankar is a police personnel affiliated with Delhi Police. Dhankar, one of the fittest cops in the country, is known for his chiselled physique and stunning good looks.
24 Mar, 2023
Kishor is a two-time Mr. India title winner and works as a constable in Maharashtra's Jalna district police station. Aside from that, Kishor has received numerous national and international awards, including a gold medal at the World Police and Fire Games in London.
24 Mar, 2023
Tejender Singh is a police constable in Uttarakhand.(Photo Credit: Facebook/Tejender Singh)
24 Mar, 2023
