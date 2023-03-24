Superfit Cops Giving Bodybuilders A Run For Their Money

24 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Sachin Atulkar

Sachin Atulkar, an IPS officer from the 2007 batch, is one of the most famous faces when it comes to having a fit body and a treasure trove of talent simultaneously.

Motilal Dayma

Motilal Dayma, a Madhya Pradesh Police constable, has won the Mr Indore title four times and the Mr MP title once.

Rubal Dhankar

Rubal Dhankar is a police personnel affiliated with Delhi Police. Dhankar, one of the fittest cops in the country, is known for his chiselled physique and stunning good looks.

Kishor Dange

Kishor is a two-time Mr. India title winner and works as a constable in Maharashtra's Jalna district police station. Aside from that, Kishor has received numerous national and international awards, including a gold medal at the World Police and Fire Games in London.

Tejender Singh

Tejender Singh is a police constable in Uttarakhand.(Photo Credit: Facebook/Tejender Singh)

