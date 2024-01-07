Irrfan Khan Educational Qualifications
07 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Actor Irrfan Khan was born on January 7, 1967 as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Tonk, Rajasthan.
Irrfan Khan's father ran a tyre business and he from childhood, was inclined towards cricket.
The actor was selected to play in the CK Nayadu Trophy but couldn't attend due to the lack of funds for travel expenses.
Not much is known about the Paan Singh Tomar actor's schooling details; in the year 1984, Irrfan Khan had completed his MA degree in Jaipur.
He then joined the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi to study acting.
In his early days, he worked as an AC repairman and also visited the home of his inspiration, Rajesh Khanna.
After graduating from NSD in 1987, he made his debut with Salaam Bombay! in 1987.
Regarded as one of the greatest actors, Irrfan Khan has been a recipient of a National Award, Asian Film Award, 6 Filmfare Awards and the Padma Shri.
On April 29, 2020, at the age of 53, Irrfan Khan passed away during treatment for a colon infection caused by neuroendocrine cancer detected in 2018.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How To Draw World Map In 10 Minutes; Check 5 Easy Steps