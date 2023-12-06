Isha Ambani's Remarkable Educational Qualification

Born in 1991, Isha Ambani began her higher education journey at Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies.
She obtained an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, before embarking on her professional career at McKinsey & Company in the United States
Currently, Isha Amabni has an important role at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. She helps with strategic planning and manages marketing teams.
She played a key part in creating the fashion app AJIO in 2016.
She has been named in TIMES Magazine's TIME100 Next list of rising stars from across industries around the world and has been recognised GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023.
As an art enthusiast, she leads all the art & culture initiatives undertaken by Reliance Foundation in India and Internationally.
In December 2018, Isha Ambani had a big wedding with Anand Piramal, the Executive Director of the Piramal Group of companies. Anand did his graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.
She is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
She serves on the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Center, and on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, Jio MAMI, and the Dia Art Foundation.
