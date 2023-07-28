Delhi University graduate and daughter of an Air Force officer, Ishita Kishore cleared the prestigious examination - UPSC CSE- in her third attempt.
28 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Ishita Kishore is a graduate in Economics from Delhi University(DU)'s Shri Ram College of Commerce.
Twenty-six-year-old Kishore cleared the prestigious examination and secured All India Rank(AIR) 1.
She qualified for the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.
The first four rank holders are all women as Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks in the UPSC exam.
This is the second year in a row that female candidates secured the top three ranks in the prestigious examination.
Ishita Kishore with Commission of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time